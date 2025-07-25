Beavis and Butt-Head are feeling high and mighty ahead of the third season of their reboot, even attempting to buy the biggest metal band in the world — Metallica — in a new trailer.

The irreverent metalhead duo will return to Comedy Central on Sept. 3. You can watch the newly released Beavis and Butt-Head season 3 trailer below.

Beavis and Butt-Head Try to Buy Metallica in Season 3 Trailer

The trailer opens with the show's titular protagonists arriving at a Metallica concert via helicopter.

"Beavis and Butt-Head?" a starstruck James Hetfield marvels. "We love you guys!"

"How much to buy Metallica?" Beavis replies.

"One gold bar ought to be enou— ow!" Hetfield shouts as a gold bar smacks him in the face and knocks him unconscious.

'Beavis and Butt-Head''s History With Metallica

Metallica have been a staple of Beavis and Butt-Head from the beginning, as Beavis can be seen regularly wearing shirt emblazoned with the thrash legends' logo. The headbanging friends also geek out over a live video of Metallica playing "For Whom the Bell Tolls" in an earlier episode.

"Sit your ass down, Lars, play the drums like you're supposed to," Butt-Head tells the band's excitable drummer. He also observes, "That James Hetfield dude looks like the cowardly lion."

"I wouldn't say they're as cool as GWAR," Beavis chimes in, "but they still rule. They rule! They rule! They kick ass!"

Beavis and Butt-Head Watch Metallica

'Beavis and Butt-Head' Season 3: Older, Not Wiser

Beavis and Butt-Head's third season promises a "new era of stupid" from the duo, who are older but hardly wiser. Butt-Head laments how fat he's gotten at one point in the trailer. During another moment, the two bust out their signature headbanging moves, only to be overcome with neck pain.

"Ah! Why did we used to do that?" Beavis groans.

The upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head season marks the third season of the reboot and the 11th overall. The duo has also appeared in two movies: 1996's Beavis and Butt-Head Do America and 2022's Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.