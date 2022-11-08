Beavis and Butt-Head gets rhythmic in a recent video from a musician on social media that has gone viral.

The musician named Miles — he goes by @realfakemiles on Instagram — programmed his electronic drum kit using only sounds from the silly adult animated series. Imagine hitting a drum head only to hear Beavis yell "Fire!" instead of hearing a drum tone. It's a Beavis and Butt-Head sound symphony!

Watch the video toward the bottom of this post.

One might expect such a comedic drum cacophony of jumbled sound clips to sound a bit mangled. But the unorthodox drum performance actually comes out sounding pretty cool in the video Miles shared of his Beavis and Butt-Head drum kit back in September.

Then, this month, the video of Miles' Beavis and Butt-Head drum kit made its way to the unofficial Beavis And Butt-Head Fan Club on Facebook. There, commenters responded in droves to the hilarious display.

"Shit man, This is better than most music today," one Facebook user remarked. Another viewer added, "I was crying at the 3 different pitches of 'uh' from Butt-Head."

The characters of Beavis and Butt-Head, created by King of the Hill mastermind Mike Judge, recently returned to the screen in the film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. The irreverent cartoon duo first came to prominence in the '90s on MTV's Beavis and Butt-Head. A 1996 film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, was their initial cinema foray.

Beavis and Butt-Head Drum Kit by @realfakemiles - Sept. 11, 2022