Everyone’s Talking About Ryan Gosling’s Beavis and Butt-Head ‘SNL’ Skit

Everyone's talking about Ryan Gosling's live action Beavis and Butt-Head skit on Saturday Night Live, which aired this past Saturday (April 13).

The actor hosted this weekend's SNL episode, which featured country artist Chris Stapleton as its musical guest. During the special, Gosling and the show's own Mikey Day dressed up as the iconic, rock and metal-loving cartoon duo Beavis and Butt-Head — and even talked, laughed and sat like them.

In the skit, dubbed "News Nation," Keenan Thompson portrays a professor discussing the dangers of AI with Heidi Gardner, but he continuously gets distracted by Gosling and Day's characters because of their uncanny resemblance to Beavis and Butt-Head. Both of them, however, deny having any awareness of the show.

Gosling and Gardner even had a hard time keeping straight faces during the performance.

Watch it for yourself below.

Beavis and Butt-Head Skit on Saturday Night Live

People React to Gosling's Beavis and Butt-Head SNL Skit

The skit was a huge hit, as many have taken to social media to share just how hilarious they thought it was.

"Ryan Gosling as Beavis might be the greatest thing I’ve ever seen," the account Epic Film Guys wrote.

"Whichever SNL writer that wrote the Beavis and Butt-Head sketch deserves a raise," someone else suggested.

"I don't think I have ever laugh-cried as hard as I just did during this Beavis and Butt-Head bit on SNL. And watching a clearly surprised Heidi Gardner break? DYING," read another post.

See some more reactions below.