Paramount+ has officially announced April 20 as the premiere date for Season 2 of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head and it could not be more fitting.

Of course, April 20 is better known as 4/20, the unofficial stoner "holiday" where even typical abstainers may indulge in a puff of the intoxicating plant that is becoming increasingly legal for adults of a certain age on state levels in the United States.

The dim-witted duo are ideal for an April 20 launch in the U.S. and Canada, while Australia and the U.K. will be able to view the latest episode a day later. As for others around the globe, you'll have to wait until a premiere date is confirmed (or set up a VPN to a territory that has already been given the gift of new Beavis and Butt-Head).

Watch a brief teaser video for Season 2 further down this page.

In an TV and film era that has been bolstered by reboots of all sorts, Beavis and Butt-Head's return has been a triumph for rock and metal fans of all ages. For those who grew up watching the show in the '90s, it's a lovely dose of nostalgia and for those who weren't around for it, it's a chance to catch a glimpse of a bygone time, thus bridging a generational gap.

The characters are set in the present day, meaning they consume TikTok videos and other popular forms of media, but it doesn't mean they like!

Critical assessments of last year's inaugural season under the new title of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head heralded the two's "shock and horror" regarding TikTok and relayed how amusing it was watching them try to understand ASMR.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 2 Teaser

