Watch ‘Beavis & Butt-Head’ Celebration Set Guinness Record for Largest Serving of Nachos

There’s nothing that Beavis and Butt-Head love more than eating nachos (well, aside from tying to “score,” of course). It’s perfectly fitting, then, that the former MTV mainstays just set an awesome Guinness World Record with the Mexican meal.

This past Sunday (Sept. 25), Paramount+ threw a party in honor of the show’s recent revival (as Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head). It took place at Smorgasburg LA, and while celebrating the program’s success was certainly an important part of it, the organizers had another purpose in mind: breaking the record for the world’s largest serving of nachos.

In the venue’s official Instagram post (which you can see below), they explain: “In 2012, the University of Kansas set the official Guinness World Records™ title for largest serving of nachos, weighing 4,689 pounds. In 2018, Las Cruces unofficially set the world record for the largest serving of nachos, weighing in at 5,039 pounds and measuring 110-feet long. Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head and Paramount+ will attempt to break BOTH of these records.”

Luckily, they achieved their goal, as their collection of cheesy chips ended up weighing 4,870 pounds (which, Consequence notes, is “as much as a juvenile killer whale”).

Obviously, a Guinness representative was there to verify the accomplishment. Afterward, they handed out the ceremonial plaque, which stated: “The largest serving of nachos was achieved by Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head and Paramount+.”

In response, series creator Mike Judge declared, ‘This is the proudest moment of my career.”

You can watch a sizzle real of the event below.

Beavis and Butt-Head Break Guinness World Record for Largest Serving of Nachos

Back in June 2022, Beavis and Butt-Head returned for their second feature film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which followed 1996’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

Clearly, the duo is still going strong, right? Let us know what you think about their latest adventures!