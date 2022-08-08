Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music.

It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard pressed to find a positive reaction to death metal from the AC/DC and Metallica-loving cartoon teens, even when it comes to the godfather of death metal, Chuck Schuldiner.

While watching Death’s video for “The Philosopher,” Beavis and Butt-Head rip on Chuck Schuldiner while declaring that Death’s music sucks. The boys also have shockingly bad reviews to Entombed’s “Wolverine Blues” and Cannibal Corpse’s “Staring Through the Eyes of the Dead.”

Beavis and Butt-Head won’t even give respect to King Diamond himself! “Boy, this is horrible,” Butt-Head said, while Beavis lamented that he felt sorry for Mercyful Fate. Another legend they shredded was none other than Ozzy Osbourne, whose ballad with Lita Ford, “Close My Eyes Forever,” was dubbed as wuss music. Truly no one is safe from the wrath of the red couch.

Watch Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music in the Loud List below.

Beavis & Butt-Head's Worst Takes on Music