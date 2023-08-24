LOOK: You Can Rent Beck's Little Rock Ranch

Looking for a rental home near Little Rock, Arkansas? This Mid-Century Modern ranch is "Where It's At."

The Landlord

Located in North Little Rock, this three-bedroom, two-bath ranch-style home is owned by Beck. According to realtor.com, the musician purchased the home in 2015 with then-wife, Actress Maria Ribisi.

Beck (whose real name is Bek David Campbell) rose to fame in 1994 after releasing "Loser," a track that would go on to define the alt-rock scene of the mid-'90s. Rolling Stone lists two of Beck's albums, Odelay and Sea Change, among its Top 500 Albums of All Time.

The House

Built in 1965, the single-family home can be found at 45 Perin Road. The MCM ranch has a fireplace as well as hardwood floors. The kitchen appears to have been recently renovated and boasts grey granite-looking countertops along with a dishwasher, stove, and lots of windows.

The Requirements

If you want to rent the home, it can be yours for $1,250 a month; however, the property listing on realtor.com notes any potential renters must have an income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent. That means you'd need to bring home a minimum of $3,750 a month to be able to rent--and make sure you note this tidbit from the listing, too: "The lease for this property is for 2 years with a 3% increase after the first year."

The home is listed for rental by Jamie Hoffman with River Rock Realty Company.

