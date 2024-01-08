Serj Tankian could be your landlord. The System of a Down frontman has made a home he owns near North Hollywood available to rent for $6,000 a month, according to Realtor.com.

Tankian, who was born in Lebanon, moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was seven years old. While there is little evidence the property is owned by a musician from a notable metal act, it is still a fairly nice place in a prime location.

"This sweet spot is perfect for someone who wants to live on a quiet street that is still near everything Los Angeles has to offer," Realtor.com reported. "For instance, the locale is just a 10-minute drive to Hollywood and Laurel Canyon."

The home features just over 1,900 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The listing for the property says several renovations have been completed in the past 10 years with the kitchen getting a huge makeover in 2015.

If you're think $6,000 a month for rent still seems like a lot for all of that, you might want to take a look at home prices in this part of Los Angeles. According to Realtor.com, the media listing price for the home's South Valley neighborhood is $1,282,000.

Here is a look inside Serj Tankian's Los Angeles rental property.