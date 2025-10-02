Frayle

Here are the 5 best doom metal albums of the 2020s, chosen by Ohio’s atmospheric doom quartet Frayle.

What You Need to Know About Frayle

From: Cleveland, Ohio

First Album: 1692 (2020)

New Album: Heretics & Lullabies (2025)

Formed in 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio, Frayle began carving out their niche in the doom world with a pair of EPs preceding their 2020 debut full length 1692 and introduced fans to their spellbinding brand of atmospheric, post-metal laden doom. Skin and Sorrow followed in 2022 with Frayle gaining momentum, parlaying their success into a deal with Napalm Records, the label releasing the new LP Heretics and Lullabies.

This third record is an extension of what Frayle have been so exemplary in executing, even managing to transform Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness” into a something that feels entirely original for any headbangers who’ve never heard the 2012 hit.

Regarding the single “Walking Wounded,” which can be heard below, Frayle summarize the message with a quote by Nigerian author and feminist Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie: “We teach girls to shrink themselves, to make themselves smaller. We say to girls, ‘You can have ambition but not too much. You should aim to be successful but not too successful. Otherwise you would threaten the man.’”

Frayle, “Walking Wounded” Music Video

Now that you’ve heard “Walking Wounded,” it’s time to turn your attention to some other 2020s doom metal standouts, as selected by Frayle.

See what albums the band highlighted further below.

Keep up with Frayle by following the band on Instagram and Facebook. To get your copy of Heretics & Lullabies and to see all upcoming tour dates (support for Dogma on a U.S. tour from Oct. 23 – Nov. 23), visit Frayle’s website.