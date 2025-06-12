Katatonia’s Jonas Renkse – My 5 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

Here are Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse's five favorite albums back when he was a teenager.

Born on May 19, 1975, the multi-instrumentalist was actually just 16 when he co-founded Katatonia, who originally played death/doom metal before morphing into the amalgamation of goth, alternative and prog, still crossed with rhythmic metal might at times.

As a teen from 1988 to 1994, Renkse witnessed a massive change in heavy metal as it splintered in numerous directions, which is reflected in the albums that were in high rotation during those years.

We'll get to those records further down this page, but first...

What You Need to Know About Katatonia

From: Stockholm, Sweden

Frist Album: Dance of December Souls (1993)

New Album: Nightmares As Extensions of the Waking State (2025)

Nightmares As Extensions of the Waking State is Katatonia's 13th studio album and, notably, their very first without fellow co-founder Anders Nyström. The longtime guitarist announced his exit from the band earlier this year, leaving Renkse as the sole remaining original member.

Two new guitarists (Nico Elgstrand and Sebastian Svalland) make their debut on this new record, marking a brand new era for the veteran band. Impressively, many of Katatonia's more recent stylistic hallmarks remain instantly identifiable with Renkse's honey-throated voice providing warmth and comfort amid times of change.

"As always, these songs are the stories that thrive in the corner of the eye, obscured by the light but waiting to come alive in the dusk of our morbid existence," Renkse says of the latest album.

Katatonia, "Lilac" Music Video

Produced by Renkse and recorded by Lawrence Mackrory at NBS Audio and The City of Glass, mixed my Adam Noble and mastered by Robin Schmidt at 24-96 Mastering, Nightmares As Extensions of the Waking State adds another 10 songs to the Katatonia catalog. As always, some of these songs are not as immediate, inviting repeat listens to uncover the nuance and depth of a band that has always sought reinvention, whether big or small.

'Nightmares As Extensions of the Waking State' is out now and can be purchased by clicking or tapping the button directly below. For other formats, visit the Napalm webstore.

And now that you're up to speed, see Jonas Renkse's five favorite albums when he was a teenager below.

Katatonia's Jonas Renkse - My 5 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager Katatonia singer Jonas Renkse names his favorite albums when he was a teenager from the years of 1988 through 1994. Gallery Credit: Jonas Renkse