Swedish metal veterans Katatonia have announced the departure of co-founding guitarist and keyboardist Anders Nyström.

Co-founding lead vocalist (and former drummer) Jonas Renske announced Nyström's departure on Monday in a statement on social media, which you can read below.

"Anders Nyström and I are going our separate ways," Renske wrote. "A decision not taken lightly, but for everyone to thrive and move forward with their own creative preferences as well as personal schedules this has become the realistic option. Anders and I started the band in 1991 and his impact on the band's trademark sound is undeniable."

"As bleak as this sounds, and is, it's further evidence of life getting in the way of our preferred plans," Renske continued. "I wish Anders all the best for the future."

Anders Nyström's History in Katatonia

Nyström and Renske formed Katatonia in 1991 in Stockholm. The duo initially started out as a studio-only project to indulge their love of death metal, with a revolving door of musicians assisting on their albums and on tour.

Katatonia released their debut album, Dance of December Souls, in 1993. Along with Nyström on guitar and Renske on vocals and drums, it also featured Guillaume Le Huche on bass.

Nyström appeared on all 12 of Katatonia's studio albums, up through 2023's Sky Void of Stars. These albums traced the band's evolution from blackened death-doom to a more refined and melodic progressive metal sound, with Renske abandoning his harsh vocals in favor of clean singing.

Katatonia have a handful of European festival dates booked throughout July and August. They'll embark on a headlining European tour in November that will run through late December.