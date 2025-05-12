Bullet for My Valentine have apparently pulled out of additional legs of their Poisoned Ascendancy tour with Trivium — and Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto has put the blame on BFMV frontman Matt Tuck.

Both bands are nearing the end of the North American leg of their co-headlining tour, which is celebrating the joint 20th anniversaries of Bullet for My Valentine's debut album The Poison and Trivium's sophomore album Ascendancy. Initially, the tour was projected to run through the end of 2025 and hit several other continents, including South America and Australia. Those plans now seem to be scrapped.

On Sunday, Trivium shared an edited tour flyer on social media that said "The Poisoned Ascendancy [Farewell] Tour." Earlier in the week, Gregoletto said the joint trek would not be continuing to South America and Australia because Tuck no longer wanted to participate.

What Did Paolo Gregoletto Say About Scrapped Poisoned Ascendancy Tour Dates?

"Matt Tuck didn't want to do it, after we had planned it, after stuff was already in the works — don't know why," Gregoletto said in a livestream later posted to Reddit, which you can watch below. "I think it would have been amazing. I think The Poison is a great album. I think the two records pair very well together. And I think it would have been nice to give everyone around the world a chance to see the two together."

READ MORE: The 25 Best Metal Songs of the Last 25 Years

Despite the end of the joint trek, Gregoletto said Trivium will continue touring with different bands. "But we are going to do North America on our own with other bands," he added. "And we will have a lot of special surprises, because we will have more time to do stuff, so, that's what it is."

Trivium: Matt Tuck 'Has No Respect for Us or Our Crew'

The tour drama didn't stop there, though. Gregoletto also posted a video on Trivium's official TikTok with him flashing a thumbs up and a caption that reads, "When you make your first TikTok live and piss off the other bands you are on tour with ..." He also added the hashtag "#JusticeForSouthAmerica."

READ MORE: The 50 Best Metal Albums of the 2000s

When another TikTok user accused Trivium of acting unprofessionally and said they should have handled their issues with Tuck behind closed doors, the band replied: "He's the sole decision maker of the band and he has no respect for us or our crew."

Neither band has made an official statement about their upcoming tour plans (or lack thereof). For now, the North American leg of the Poisoned Ascendancy tour is scheduled to end on Sunday at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina.