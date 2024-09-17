Trivium and Bullet For My Valentine have just announced a co-headlining 2025 tour, each playing one of their classic albums in full. Joining them on select dates are August Burns Red, Sylosis and Bleed From Within.

The year marks the 20th anniversary of Trivium's breakout sophomore record Ascendancy, which features standouts such as "Pull Harder on the Strings of Your Martyr," "A Gunshot to the Head of Trepidation" and "Like Light to the Flies." Those are all among the band's most played songs live and, this time around, fans will get to hear deep cuts and rarities off the 2004 effort.

Bullet For My Valentine, meanwhile, will be celebrating the two-decade anniversary of their debut record, The Poison, which was released in 2005 in the U.K. and early 2006 in the United States. That album yielded the group's biggest hit, "Tears Don't Fall."

The early and mid-2000s represented a thrilling era for metal as the metalcore scene exploded. Now, two of its most enduring and successful acts are reuniting to relive that time period.

"We are super excited to announce we are coming back to the USA in 2025 with our friends Trivium, to bring you the Poisoned Ascendancy Tour. We're going to be celebrating 20 years of our debut album The Poison and Trivium's Ascendancy. It’s the metal tour of 2025, so don’t miss out," Bullet For My Valentine comment.

Trivium add, “This is a celebration for the old fans that were there at 9AM at Ozzfest to catch a couple songs from a band in Iron Maiden shirts. It’s for the new fans that have been listening to the deep cuts but never caught them on a recent tour. And lastly, it’s for both BFMV and us to take a moment to reflect on how amazing these 20 years have been, how fast they’ve gone, and how important these albums are for the both of our bands. Having August Burns Red, Bleed From Within and Sylosis joining us only makes this more special. We can’t wait to play Ascendancy for you!”

The tour will run from March 30 to May 18.

Ticket pre-sales begin today (Sept. 17) with additional pre-sales running throughout the week. The general on sale starts on Friday (Sept. 20) at 9AM local time.

Visit LiveNation's website for further details on tickets and view all the tour dates directly below.

Trivium + Bullet For My Valentine 2024 Tour Dates

March 30 - Vancouver, B.C. @ PNE Forum#&

April 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre#&

April 03 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic#&

April 04 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento - Hard Rock Live#&

April 05 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort*#&

April 08 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium#&

April 10 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort#&

April 11 - Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theatre#

April 12 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Financial Theatre#&

April 15 - Dallas, Texas @ Gilley’s - South Side Ballroom#&

April 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ Boeing Center at Tech Port#&

April 17 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center#&

April 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory#^

April 20 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha#^

April 22 - Ashwaubenon, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center*#^

April 23 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe#^

April 25 - Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel- Showroom*#

April 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom#^

April 27 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit#^

April 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE*#^

April 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia#^

May 02 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway#^

May 03 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell#^

May 04 - Toronto, Ontario @ Great Canadian Resort Theatre#^

May 06 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem#^

May 07 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17#^

May 09 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Bethlehem - Wind Creek Event Center#^

May 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle*#^

May 13 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena*#^

May 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre#^

May 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre#^

May 18 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater#^

*Not A Live Nation Date

# August Burns Red

& Sylosis

^ Bleed From Within

