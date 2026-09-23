Here's the best album by classic deathcore bands that were formed before 2010.

Although deathcore's first signs of life surfaced in the late 1990s, the death metal derivative found its true formula in the 2000s. Bands such as All Shall Perish, Despised Icon and Animosity drove the movement with blast beats, breakdowns and many a “bree.” By the end of the decade, deathcore had fully taken its shape, having carved out its corner of the metal domain for nonpurist death metal fans and scene kids who wanted something heavier than The Blood Brothers blaring from their MySpace profiles.

Many deathcore originators from the aughts didn't survive the decade, but some are still carrying the torch for deathcore over 20 years later. They've all led the way for the Lorna Shores of today, bands who've taken the blueprints laid out by their millennial predecessors and found ways to help evolve the genre while still honoring its origins.

Those pioneering bands that helped build the foundations of deathcore all have storied careers marked by some of the genre's most important and iconic releases.

READ MORE: The 5 Best U.K. Deathcore Albums (Ranked)

However, important and iconic don't always necessarily equate to best. Sure, Whitechapel's This Is Exile is a beloved genre staple, but is it the band's strongest album in their discography?

These are the best albums by 15 of deathcore's most prominent bands that originally formed in the 2000s.

The Best Album by 15 Classic Deathcore Bands (Formed Before 2010) Exploring the bands of deathcore's initial and classic era and the best album by each. Gallery Credit: Brian Hauntly

For more deathcore, keep scrolling to see the 13 best deathcore albums of the 2000s.

13 Best Deathcore Albums of the 2000s The 2000s gave birth to the ever-growing genre of deathcore. These are the 13 best deathcore albums from its inaugural decade. Gallery Credit: Brian Hauntly

Subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube!