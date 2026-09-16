The 5 Best U.K. Deathcore Albums (Ranked)

What are the best deathcore albums from the U.K.?

Compared to the United States, and even some of its European neighbors, the U.K. isn't necessarily front of mind when it comes to nations churning out deathcore acts. But as the genre was originally taking shape and beginning to thrive in the early to mid 2000s, the United Kingdom did have bands forming and contributing to deathcore's development on the other side of the pond.

One of the biggest rock bands in the world today, Bring Me The Horizon, formed in 2004 and got its start in deathcore, helping to pioneer the genre in England. They've since explored several other sounds, offering more accessibility for new listeners, but they are undeniable deathcore originators for their homeland.

READ MORE: The Christian Rock Band That Actually Invented Deathcore in the '90s

Deathcore may not be the U.K.'s most prominent musical export, but some of the genre's greatest offerings have in fact come from that lively land across the Atlantic. Over two decades since the genre's genesis, there are still bands carrying the deathcore torch for the United Kingdom.

These are the five best deathcore albums to come out of the U.K. metal scene.

Ranked: The 5 Best U.K. Deathcore Albums The U.K. isn't the biggest hotbed for deathcore, but it's produced some essential records! Gallery Credit: Brian Hauntly

Below, see the best deathcore albums of the 2000s:

13 Best Deathcore Albums of the 2000s The 2000s gave birth to the ever-growing genre of deathcore. These are the 13 best deathcore albums from its inaugural decade. Gallery Credit: Brian Hauntly

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