Iconic Deathcore Band Release First New Music in 15 Years, Launch Kickstarter Campaign for Comeback Album

Following their official disbandment in 2020, iconic deathcore band All Shall Perish suddenly reunited in 2024 to play some shows. Over the weekend, they cemented their return by releasing their first new music in 15 years and by launching a Kickstarter campaign for their comeback album (which will follow 2011’s This Is Where It Ends).

All Shall Perish’s New Song + Kickstarter Campaign

This past Friday (Sept. 4), All Shall Perish posted a snippet of the expectedly chaotic new song – “Be As Kings, Be As Gods” – to social media.

Alongside it, they wrote:

NEW MUSIC and Crowdfunding New Album on KICKSTARTER!!! Link in bio!! If we hit our crowdfunding goal we are going to drop a SECOND SONG!!! We are nothing without you guys so fk the labels and the bs, let’s do this new album together!! YOU THE LABEL NOW!!!! We never stopped writing music, we have tracks on tracks on tracks that we can’t wait to show you!!! Thank you all so fkn much for everything, we are back, it’s on, LFG!!! NEW SINGLE “Be as Kings, Be as Gods” Recorded and mixed by Zack Ohren

@xaqultimate Tracking by Nick Loiacono

@nickloiacono Mastered by Seth Munson

@sirsethmunson Artwork by Caean Stokkermans

@caeanstokkermansarts

You can see their full post – and check out the full song – below:

All Shall Perish, “Be As Kings, Be As Gods”

In the description for the Kickstarter campaign, All Shall Parish shared:

Back after all these years

Ready to produce a NEW ALBUM, WITH YOUR HELP! And... WE DID NOT COME EMPTY HANDED! WE HAVE A NEW SONG!!!! CHECK OUT OUR NEW SINGLE "BE AS KINGS, BE AS GODS"

Out Now On Streaming Everywhere!!! And... if we hit our funding goal, we will be releasing a SECOND SONG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Truth is, we never stopped writing. Ok...well maybe we did for a few years when we all hated each other in 2013. Fifteen years, FIFTEEN YEARS you have been waiting for new music. Every single day on the internets, you let us know that just disappearing was unacceptable, you never let us forget that you were there, waiting.....thanks for that btw...it kept us going through these seemingly endless years of lawsuits, fights, and setbacks. We are finally blessed to be here with NO label, NO contracts, NO manager, NOTHING but YOU, the amazing fanbase that has waited too long, and has done nothing but support us as we finally found a way to return! and we have quite a story to tell you about the last 15 years, the years before that and more importantly: the future.

They added: “WE ARE CROWDFUNDING A NEW ALBUM because this is the first time in our entire career that we have the opportunity to be 100% independent and funded only by the people who have always been there for us, our day-ones, the young blood and everyone in between.”

They also explained that they’re going independent because they “don’t want to play the game again like we did in '02/'05, '06, '08, and '11.” Plus, they added: “We finally get to tell our story for everyone who has asked and wondered over all these years, and trust us, the truth is fkn wild.”

All Shall Parish are offering 15 tiers of backer rewards, too, ranging from the $5 tier including an HD digital download of the “new single” (presumably "Be As Kings, Be As Gods") to the $2,000 tier offering a “day in the studio,” a “custom microphone,” a “signed Digipak CD” and many other items/incentives.

They also ran through the budget of the new album, and as of this writing, they’ve grossed about $26,500 of their $75,000 goal.

On that note, All Shall Perish acknowledged the amount they’ve earned thus far on social media yesterday (Sept. 5), rejoicing:

CROWD FUNDING NEW ALBUM on Kickstarter!!! 26% funded in 1 day!!!! YOU guys ARE fkn AMAZING!!! You can pledge as little as 5 dollars, we appreciate everyone’s support!!! No more big labels for us, we are now funded 100% by the best label we could ever have: YOU!! We bring you our new single “Be as Kings, Be as Gods” as just a small taste of what we have waiting for you. If we hit our crowdfunding goal we will drop a SECOND SONG and you are not ready for this next one, it contains…. Wait for it…. RIFFS!!!!! Seriously though you guys, thank you for all the love and we love all the haters too, thank you for your brutal critiques, we expect nothing less!!! 28 days to go to hit our goal !!! LETS DO THIS!!!!!

Again, you can check out everything about All Shall Perish’s Kickstarter campaign – and contribute to it – here!

READ MORE: The Christian Rock Band That Actually Invented Deathcore In the '90s

Reactions to All Shall Perish’s New Song + Album Announcement

Unsurprisingly, people have been overjoyed about All Shall Perish releasing a new single and potentially putting out a new LP.

For instance, one user on X replied to the group’s Sept. 4 post: “I’ve been begging for this for years - I put my money where my mouth has been. Also, can we resurrect whatever the rotting king project was?”

Likewise, someone on Facebook commented on the quartet’s Sept. 5 post: [N]ot gonna lie. I'm so excited for this I ALMOST pledged 10K cuz I can lol but I was like mayyybe thats a little excessive, and the goal is a lot, but you have the support of the metal community but I did do quite a bit.”

All Shall Perish even replied to them: “[W]e appreciate you matt, we will not let you down!”

Finally, a fan on Instagram declared on the group’s Sept. 4 announcement: “I’m in shock. This is official confirmation that my dream is going to come true. This will probably be the most anticipated release for me in many years. Thank you!”

Other All Shall Perish News

Back in 2025, Loudwire included All Shall Perish in our list of 22 rock and metal bands who reunited in 2024.

Specifically, we wrote:

Indeed, and per Setlist.fm, they’ve played numerous shows since then, with their most recent one being yesterday (Sept. 5) at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California as part of the 20th anniversary tour for their second LP: 2006’s The Price of Existence.

In fact, the tour – which features support from Carnifex, Extermination Dismemberment and Mauled – will stretch across the United States and Canada through Oct. 3, with future stops in Illinois, Quebec City, New York and Florida among other places.

You can see the full list of dates – and grab tickets – here.

What do you think of All Shall Perish’s new track, “Be As Kings, Be As Gods”? Are you looking forward to their new album? Let us know!

Also, check out our list of the 13 best deathcore albums of the 2000s (ranked) below!