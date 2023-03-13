Poll: What’s the Best KISS Album? – Vote Now

KISS are nearing the end of their touring career after five decades as a band. After all those years, which of their albums is the best? That's what we want to know during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

KISS formed 50 years ago, as of 2023. Their self-titled debut album came out in February of 1974, and it featured some songs that Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley had written in their pre-KISS band, Wicked Lester. Several of the songs became hits, including "Strutter" and "Deuce," so the record peaked at No. 87 on the U.S. chart. Hotter Than Hell came out later that year, however it didn't perform as well as its predecessor.

The band's highest-charting album of the '70s was Love Gun (1977), though Destroyer (1976) is still their best-selling to this day. Love Gun was also the first album to feature all four members of the band singing, as Ace Frehley sang the song "Shock Me."

KISS went on to release another eight albums in the '80s, three in the '90s, one in 2009 and one in 2012 — Monster, which is their most recent studio release. It can also be considered their "final album," as Stanley stated in 2021 that they won't be making anymore records once they retire from touring later this year. As it stands, the last concert of their farewell tour will take place Dec. 2 in New York City at Madison Square Garden.

READ MORE: The KISS Song That Gene Simmons Hates 'To This Day'

Head below to vote for your favorite KISS album, then tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Halestorm album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Loudwire Nights airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.