What were the best live albums from rock and metal bands in the 1980s?

What a decade it was to be alive, as the live chops often matched the showmanship and bravado of some of decade's biggest acts.

Metal was emerging and we got amazing live albums from Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, with the latter being a tribute to the late guitarist Randy Rhoads.

Rock was also alive and well, with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and U2 showing us all how it was supposed to be done.

Let's take you back and fill your world with killer riffs, rocking guitar solos and plenty of stage antics that translate so well within the live setting.

Check out the 10 Best Live Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s below.

10 Best Live Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s The live album was a live and well, with these bands bringing us the best of the concert format records. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire