The Best New Rock + Metal Songs of the Week (Jan. 6)

Can't keep up with every new rock and metal song that comes out each week? Leave it Loudwire and our Weekly Wire playlist, which is refreshed each Friday afternoon with up to 50 newly released tracks.

This week, we've got a top-shelf collaboration between Daughtry and Lzzy Hale as they make Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" even heavier, as well as new singles from Obituary, White Reaper, Iggy Pop, Anti-Flag, Katatonia, Sleep Token, The Winery Dogs and so many more.

You'll even hear a nordic folk cover of Rammstein's classic "Du Hast" by French collective Skáld that will blow your mind.

And if you're ever unsure of what albums are coming out soon, you can always check our 2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar. And new albums always means new tours, right? We've got your back there too with our 2023 Rock + Metal Tour Guide.

Alright, now it's time to check out some new music in the Weekly Wire playlist directly below!

To follow the playlist, head here and visit Loudwire's Spotify page to see dozens of other playlists.

Loudwire's Weekly Wire Playlist — The Best New Rock + Metal Songs of the Week