Here are the 10 best new sludge metal bands since 2010, chosen by Lord Dying's Alyssa Maucere.

Sludge metal is a subgenre that has been largely consistent across the decades, with some stylistic detours along the way, such as Lord Dying's dabbling with prog and concepts. Much like doom metal, you rarely hear anything in sludge that's remotely close to bad or even just average, meaning with gave Maucere a rather imposing task.

The bassist makes her recording debut with Lord Dying on their new record, Clandestine Transcendence, and delivers the goods when it comes to hand-picking some truly great sludge bands from the last 10 to 15 years.

Our rule here is, in order to qualify, the band had to have released their first album in or after 2010. With one exception for a particular band, who squeeze in with a 2009 effort. Why? Because rules are for squares, that's why!

What You Need to Know About Lord Dying

From: Portland, Oregon

First Album: Summon the Faithless (2013)

New Album: Clandestine Transcendence

Clandestine Transcendence is a continuation of the narrative that was established on 2019's Mysterium Tremendum. It's based around a character named The Dreamer, who is immortal but wishes to die and, on this new album, death finally comes knocking and the record explores what happens beyond death.

Before getting to Maucere's picks further below, check out "I AM NOTHING I AM EVERYTHING" for a taste of what Lord Dying bring on this new album.

Lord Dying, "I AM NOTHING I AM EVERYTHING"

