25 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 25 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including
the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
READ MORE: 2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
Follow Loudwire's playlists for 2023's Best Rock Songs and 2023's Best Metal Songs.
THE NEW ROCK + METAL ALBUMS ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK
Abhoria, Depths
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
Any Given Day, Limitless
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024
Pre-order here.
Aureole, Alunarian Ghosts of Bellmaster
Genre: ambient black metal
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024
Pre-order here.
Bloom, Maybe In Another Life
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Feb. 15, 2023
Pre-order here.
The Body & Dis Fig, Orchards of a Futile Heaven
*collaborative album
Genre: avant-garde/experimental
Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024
Pre-order here.
Darkest Hour, Perpetual | Terminal
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024
Pre-order here.
Emil Bulls, Love Will Fix It
Genre: alt-metal
Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024
Pre-order here.
Empires of Euphrates, Echoes of Ancient Past
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Dec. 15
Pre-order here.
Gen and The Degenerates, Anti-Fun Propaganda
Genre: alt-punk
Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024
Pre-order here.
Gost, Prophecy
Genre: slasherwave
Release Date: March 8, 2024
Pre-order here.
Steve Hackett, The Circus and the Nightwale
Genre: prog rock
Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024
No new song or pre-order available.
Hiraes, Dormant
Genre: melodic death metal
Release Date: Jan. 16, 2024
Pre-order here.
Ihsahn, Ihsahn
*two versions will be released — one metal and one fully symphonic
Genre: extreme progressive metal
Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024
Pre-order here.
Life Cycles, Portals to the Unknown EP
Genre: crossover
Release Date: Feb. 22, 2024
No pre-order available.
Lord Dying, Clandestine Transcendence
Genre: sludge metal
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
Lutharo, Chasing Euphoria
Genre: melodic metal
Release Date: March 15
Pre-order here.
meth., SHAME
Genre: experimental metal
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024
No pre-order or new song available.
New Years Day, Half Black Heart
Genre: hard rock
Release Date: March 1
Pre-order here.
Night Fever, Dead End
Genre: hardcore
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024
Pre-order here.
Pet Needs, Intermittent Fast Living
Genre: punk
Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024
Pre-order here.
Joshua Roberts (Magnolia Park), Good For You EP
Genre: alternative R&B
Release Date: Dec. 15
Pre-order here.
Russell / Guns,��Mesuda
ft. Great White's Jack Russell and L.A. Guns' Tracii Guns
Genre: rock 'n' roll
Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024
Pre-order here.
The Smile, Wall of Eyes
Genre: art rock
Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024
Pre-order here.
tAKiDA, The Agony Flame
Genre: melodic rock
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024
Pre-order here.
Voltumna, For Death Is Fate
Genre: blackened death metal
Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024
Pre-order here.
29 Most Prolific Rock + Metal Artists of the 21st Century (10 or More Albums)
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire