25 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 25 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including

the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

THE NEW ROCK + METAL ALBUMS ANNOUNCED THIS WEEK

Abhoria, Depths

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.

Any Given Day, Limitless

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024

Pre-order here.

Aureole, Alunarian Ghosts of Bellmaster

Genre: ambient black metal

Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024

Pre-order here.

Bloom, Maybe In Another Life

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Feb. 15, 2023

Pre-order here.

The Body & Dis Fig, Orchards of a Futile Heaven

*collaborative album

Genre: avant-garde/experimental

Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024

Pre-order here.

Darkest Hour, Perpetual | Terminal

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024

Pre-order here.

Emil Bulls, Love Will Fix It

Genre: alt-metal

Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024

Pre-order here.

Empires of Euphrates, Echoes of Ancient Past

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Dec. 15

Pre-order here.

Gen and The Degenerates, Anti-Fun Propaganda

Genre: alt-punk

Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024

Pre-order here.

Gost, Prophecy

Genre: slasherwave

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Pre-order here.

Steve Hackett, The Circus and the Nightwale

Genre: prog rock

Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024

No new song or pre-order available.

Hiraes, Dormant

Genre: melodic death metal

Release Date: Jan. 16, 2024

Pre-order here.

Ihsahn, Ihsahn

*two versions will be released — one metal and one fully symphonic

Genre: extreme progressive metal

Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024

Pre-order here.

Life Cycles, Portals to the Unknown EP

Genre: crossover

Release Date: Feb. 22, 2024

No pre-order available.

Lord Dying, Clandestine Transcendence

Genre: sludge metal

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.

Lutharo, Chasing Euphoria

Genre: melodic metal

Release Date: March 15

Pre-order here.

meth., SHAME

Genre: experimental metal

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024

No pre-order or new song available.

New Years Day, Half Black Heart

Genre: hard rock

Release Date: March 1

Pre-order here.

Night Fever, Dead End

Genre: hardcore

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024

Pre-order here.

Pet Needs, Intermittent Fast Living

Genre: punk

Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024

Pre-order here.

Joshua Roberts (Magnolia Park), Good For You EP

Genre: alternative R&B

Release Date: Dec. 15

Pre-order here.

Russell / Guns,��Mesuda

ft. Great White's Jack Russell and L.A. Guns' Tracii Guns

Genre: rock 'n' roll

Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024

Pre-order here.

The Smile, Wall of Eyes

Genre: art rock

Release Date: Jan. 26, 2024

Pre-order here.

tAKiDA, The Agony Flame

Genre: melodic rock

Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024

Pre-order here.

Voltumna, For Death Is Fate

Genre: blackened death metal

Release Date: Jan. 19, 2024

Pre-order here.