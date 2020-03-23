Black Label Society Reschedule Tour Dates With Obituary + Lord Dying

Guitarist Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society have announced a batch of rescheduled U.S. tour dates with Obituary and Lord Dying. The update comes after the three groups had to abandon their tour earlier this month in response to public health concerns resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But that wasn't the first time the trio of rocking outfits experienced a hiccup in tour logistics. Originally scheduled for late 2019, the entire three-band bill was pushed back to 2020 after initially experiencing some "unforeseen sudden circumstances." See the rescheduled dates for this summer toward the bottom of this post.

"BL FAMILY, we are excited to announce that we were able to reschedule the postponed dates for you quickly!" Black Label Society revealed via Facebook last week (March 20). "We will be DOOMTROOPING back to you with Obituary and Lord Dying this August! Tickets and VIP Upgrades are ON SALE NOW!"

Focusing on the Midwest and the Southern United States, the new dates kick off Aug. 8 in Wisconsin and wind their way down through Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi before heading back up the Eastern Seaboard. The tour ultimately concludes Aug. 29 in Hartford, Connecticut.

When Obituary and Lord Dying first joined the Ozzy Osbourne guitarist's act for the tour last month, the groups had to stop the trek after completing 12 dates through the Western U.S. and Canada. "Thanks to everyone that came out to the shows and everyone please stay safe and healthy," Black Label Society said at the time.

Black Label Society, Obituary + Lord Dying Summer 2020 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 8 – Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. @ Kewadin Casinos

Aug. 14 – Bowler, Wis. @ North Star Mohican Casino Resort *

Aug. 17 – Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Aug. 18 – Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Aug. 19 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall at Von Braun Center

Aug. 21 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Hard Rock Live Biloxi *

Aug. 22 – Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

Aug. 23 – St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Aug. 25 – Charleston, S.C. @ The Music Farm

Aug. 26 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Aug. 28 – Rochester, N.Y. @ Main Street Armory

Aug. 29 – Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster

* No Obituary and Lord Dying