Poll: What’s the Best Offspring Album? – Vote Now

The Offspring were one of the few groups that helped bring punk-infused rock back into the mainstream in the early '90s. They released 10 albums since they formed in the mid-'80s, but which is the best? That's what we want to hear from you during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

The Offspring originally formed in 1983 under the moniker Manic Subsidal before changing it three years later. Their self-titled first record came out in 1989 through an independent label called Nemesis Records, but its follow-up, Ignition, was their first release to chart. It came out in late 1992, when alternative rock and grunge were in the spotlight, which likely contributed to its greater success.

Smash, which came out in '94, was the rockers' breakthrough. Spawning the hits "Self Esteem," "Gotta Get Away" and "Come Out and Play," the record debuted at No. 4 and became Epitaph Records' first album to achieve the gold and platinum statuses. Ixnay on the Hombre (1997) and Americana (1998) followed Smash, and the latter of the two became the highest-charting release of their career after it peaked at No. 2 on the albums chart.

The band has put out another five albums since, the most recent being 2021's Let the Bad Times Roll.

