Poll: What’s the Best Papa Roach Song? – Vote Now

This week our featured artist is Papa Roach

Jacoby Shaddix formed Papa Roach in 1993 with original drummer Dave Buckner, guitarist Jerry Horton and a few of their other classmates. They released their debut EP Potatoes for Christmas the following year, and started picking up any gig and touring opportunities that they could. By the end of the decade, they'd put out their first full-length studio album, toured with bands such as Incubus, Static-X and Powerman 5000, and they ultimately signed a record deal with DreamWorks Records.

Their major label debut Infest came out in 2000, which featured some songs they'd previously released on a demo and re-recorded — including their anthem "Last Resort." While the record initially debuted at No. 30 on the Billboard 200, the massive success and frequent radio airplay of "Last Resort" bumped it up to No. 5, and it was certified platinum by the RIAA.

With their hip-hop flavor and aggressive energy, Papa Roach have become one of the biggest groups associated with the nu-metal genre. Since the release of Infest, they've put out eight other studio albums, with 2019's Who Do You Trust? being the most recent. However, the band just dropped a brand new song titled "Dying to Believe" in late October, and we expect their next album will be out sometime in early 2022.

