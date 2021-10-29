Papa Roach have released "Dying to Believe," another pulsing new song off their upcoming 2022 album.

It's been a gradual buildup as fans continue to anticipate the successor to 2019's Who Do You Trust?, with the release of "Swerve" featuring FEVER 333's Jason Aalon Butler and Sueco, in early August, followed by "Kill the Noise" one month later. Even with the arrival of "Dying to Believe," however, Papa Roach have yet to share any details about their new record.

On this newest single, the veteran rockers reflect on the current state of society and its differences, attacking it from the perspective of a need for understanding rather than focusing on what sets us all apart. "Yeah, I'm dying to believe that we're more alike than we think," sings Jacoby Shaddix at the top of the track, utilizing the chorus as a call for unity while the verses tackle loose questions regarding how we became so divided.

Musically, "Dying to Believe" finds Papa Roach striking their ideal balance between rap-rock and soaring, arena-built refrains that perfectly exemplify the sense of push and pull noted in the song's message.

“In the process of making this record, we always try to make music that means something to us, that moves us.” He continues, “When I look out into the world right now a lot of people are divided. The beautiful thing about music is it’s a unifier. I wanted to make a song that has some hope in it," said Shaddix.

Listen to the new track at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) directly below.

Papa Roach, "Dying to Believe"

Yeah, I’m dying to believe

That we’re more alike than we think

That we’re all the same underneath

Yeah, I’m dying to believe

That we’re more alike than we think

And I’m dying, I’m dying to believe Dying to believe Feels like everybody got everybody up in a chokehold

And ain’t nobody wanna let go

Always stuck in the prison

Are we losing our vision?

Are we stuck in thе past right now?

Building walls around our hearts

Six feet deep, but we can start

Digging down to nowherе now Yeah, I’m dying to believe

That we’re more alike than we think

That we’re all the same underneath

Yeah, I’m dying to believe

That we’re more alike than we think

And I’m dying, I’m dying to believe

Dying to believe

Dying And we’re point at the problem

But the problem is inside

The enemy isn’t all that

Till we make a decision

Till we die in a vision

Separate and we all shut down

Building walls around our hearts

Six feet deep, but we can start

Digging down, we can’t get out Yeah, I’m dying to believe

That we’re more alike than we think

That we’re all the same underneath

Yeah, I’m dying to believe

That we’re more alike than we think

And I’m dying, I’m dying to believe You say all hope is gone

But I say, you’re dead wrong

You say all hope is gone

But I say, you’re dead wrong Yeah, I’m dying to believe

That we’re more alike than we think

That we’re all the same underneath

Yeah, I’m dying to believe

That we’re more alike than we think

And I’m dying, I’m dying to believe Dying to believe

Dying

