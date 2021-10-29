Papa Roach Want to Mend the Divide With New Song ‘Dying to Believe’
Papa Roach have released "Dying to Believe," another pulsing new song off their upcoming 2022 album.
It's been a gradual buildup as fans continue to anticipate the successor to 2019's Who Do You Trust?, with the release of "Swerve" featuring FEVER 333's Jason Aalon Butler and Sueco, in early August, followed by "Kill the Noise" one month later. Even with the arrival of "Dying to Believe," however, Papa Roach have yet to share any details about their new record.
On this newest single, the veteran rockers reflect on the current state of society and its differences, attacking it from the perspective of a need for understanding rather than focusing on what sets us all apart. "Yeah, I'm dying to believe that we're more alike than we think," sings Jacoby Shaddix at the top of the track, utilizing the chorus as a call for unity while the verses tackle loose questions regarding how we became so divided.
Musically, "Dying to Believe" finds Papa Roach striking their ideal balance between rap-rock and soaring, arena-built refrains that perfectly exemplify the sense of push and pull noted in the song's message.
“In the process of making this record, we always try to make music that means something to us, that moves us.” He continues, “When I look out into the world right now a lot of people are divided. The beautiful thing about music is it’s a unifier. I wanted to make a song that has some hope in it," said Shaddix.
Listen to the new track at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via Genius) directly below.
Papa Roach, "Dying to Believe"
Yeah, I’m dying to believe
That we’re more alike than we think
That we’re all the same underneath
Yeah, I’m dying to believe
That we’re more alike than we think
And I’m dying, I’m dying to believe
Dying to believe
Feels like everybody got everybody up in a chokehold
And ain’t nobody wanna let go
Always stuck in the prison
Are we losing our vision?
Are we stuck in thе past right now?
Building walls around our hearts
Six feet deep, but we can start
Digging down to nowherе now
Yeah, I’m dying to believe
That we’re more alike than we think
That we’re all the same underneath
Yeah, I’m dying to believe
That we’re more alike than we think
And I’m dying, I’m dying to believe
Dying to believe
Dying
And we’re point at the problem
But the problem is inside
The enemy isn’t all that
Till we make a decision
Till we die in a vision
Separate and we all shut down
Building walls around our hearts
Six feet deep, but we can start
Digging down, we can’t get out
Yeah, I’m dying to believe
That we’re more alike than we think
That we’re all the same underneath
Yeah, I’m dying to believe
That we’re more alike than we think
And I’m dying, I’m dying to believe
You say all hope is gone
But I say, you’re dead wrong
You say all hope is gone
But I say, you’re dead wrong
Yeah, I’m dying to believe
That we’re more alike than we think
That we’re all the same underneath
Yeah, I’m dying to believe
That we’re more alike than we think
And I’m dying, I’m dying to believe
Dying to believe
Dying