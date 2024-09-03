The Best Pop Song by 10 Classic Prog Rock Bands

Here is the best pop song by 10 classic (1970s) progressive rock bands!

Given that progressive rock artists love to create really long songs with virtuosic playing and fantastical concepts, you’d think that veering toward pop music would be the furthest thing from their minds.

Yet, that’s exactly what a lot of classic (1970s) prog rock bands did as they tried to survive in the 1980s (including Yes, Genesis, Rush and Emerson, Lake & Palmer). Naturally, their transformations into simpler and more commercially viable acts meant that they abandoned much of what longtime fans loved. Plus, even when taken on its own merits, a lot of the resulting material was mediocre, if not embarrassingly lame and dated.

That wasn’t always the case, though! As the 10 tracks we’re discussing below prove, some of the best vintage prog rock bands were able to craft at least one relatively straightforward and poppy tune that still turned out great.

Undoubtedly, just about all these picks are best classified as pop-rock, progressive pop or some other variant/mixture since most of these groups never ventured into pure pop. That said, they deviate enough from where the groups started – and house enough pop elements – to be considered.