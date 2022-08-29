Poll: What’s the Best Rush Album? – Vote Now

Rush released a total of 19 albums during their time as a band, but which of them was the greatest? That's what we want to know which of their records you think is the best in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

Rush were one of the earliest progressive rock bands, and also one of the most successful of all time. Their self-titled debut album came out in 1974, when the trio consisted of Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and John Rutsey. However, Rutsey retired shortly after the album was released because his health issues prevented him from being able to go on an extended tour, and so he was replaced by Neil Peart.

The Canadian rockers' follow-up album Fly by Night, which was the first to feature Peart's percussive greatness, came out in 1975 and was a bigger success than its predecessor. However, their third effort, Caress of Steel, was a disappointment, and the band's label Mercury considered dropping them. They built more upon the progressive sound they'd started developing and unveiled 2112 in 1976, which served as their breakthrough.

Moving Pictures, which was released in 1981 and features hits including "Tom Sawyer," "YYZ" and "Limelight," earned Rush their first No. 1 album, and remains their best-selling of all time today.

Over the course of their career, Rush became one of the most influential and identifiable bands in rock 'n' roll history. They released their 19th record Clockwork Angels in 2012, which served as their last. Peart died in January of 2020, which spelled the end of Rush, though they didn't have any plans in the works at the time anyway.

