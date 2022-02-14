Poll: What’s the Best Rush Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Rush song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week our featured artist is Rush, one of the most legendary bands to come out of Canada, as well as one of the most successful progressive rock bands in history.

Although Rush were known as the trio of Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart throughout the majority of the their existence, the band was actually formed in 1968 by Lifeson, John Rutsey and Jeff Jones. However, the lineup they're known for was established in 1974 when Peart replaced Rutsey.

Rush released a whopping 19 studio albums during their career, the most recent being 2012's Clockwork Angels. After about four decades of performing, Lifeson announced in 2015 that their R40 anniversary tour was likely going to be the band's last full-scale world tour. They remained inactive over the next couple of years, and Peart sadly died from brain cancer in early 2020. To this day, he's often regarded as one of the greatest rock drummers of all time alongside Led Zeppelin's John Bonham.

The rockers left behind an immense legacy and an enormous song catalog. So, head below to vote for your favorite Rush song, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

