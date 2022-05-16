Poll: What’s the Best Shinedown Album? – Vote Now

Shinedown's upcoming new album Planet Zero was supposed to come out on Earth Day this year, but it was unfortunately delayed until early July. They still have six other records under their belt though, so we want to know which is your favorite in this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Formed in Jacksonville, Fla. in 2001, Shinedown were destined to become one of the most prominent, commercially successful rock bands of the century. Their 2003 debut Leave a Whisper spawned the singles "Fly From the Inside" and "45," and they toured extensively in support of it for the next couple of years. Its follow-up, 2005's Us and Them, was a bit more popular in terms of mainstream airplay, but 2008's The Sound of Madness is their most massive release to date — the track "Second Chance" is their most widely-known single.

The rockers have put out three more albums since then — Amaryllis, Threat to Survival and Attention Attention — and are about a month and a half from dropping Planet Zero. The record was originally due in April, as previously stated, but the band made the decision to delay its release to July 1 as a result of vinyl production issues.

Until then, you have a solid selection of albums to choose from. Head below to vote for your favorite Shinedown album, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Def Leppard album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Pre-order Planet Zero here now.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.