Poll: What’s the Best Tool Song? – Vote Now

This week our featured artist is the beloved and mysterious Tool, who are one of the most popular progressive bands in contemporary rock 'n' roll.

The beginnings of Tool date back to the late 1980s when Maynard James Keenan and Adam Jones became acquainted and started jamming together. Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello introduced Jones to drummer Danny Carey, and the lineup was rounded out by Paul D'Amour.

The quartet released their debut album Undertow in 1993, in the midst of the Seattle grunge explosion, but they began to grow a following when they played several large music events, including Lollapalooza. Their unique style, which included odd time signatures and psychedelic imagery, set them apart from many other bands who were making waves at the time.

Justin Chancellor eventually replaced D'Amour on bass, and the band released their sophomore album Ænima in 1996. They released two more albums in the early 2000s, and then Fear Inoculum came out in 2019 — 13 years after its predecessor — which made it one of the most highly-anticipated rock albums of the decade.

Tool have one of the most devoted and er... cult-like fanbases of any band in the music industry, so we know this is probably going to be a bit of a challenge for many of you. Head below to vote for your favorite Tool song, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

