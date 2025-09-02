The year is 1989! You're either loving the influx of glam rock/hair metal or you're probably seeking out an alternative. This week's Chuck's Fight Club takes you back in time and let's you choose your rock and roll adventure as we pit Motley Crue's Dr. Feelgood up against Nine Inch Nails' Pretty Hate Machine on Loudwire Nights.

Motley Crue were sitting on top of the rock world in 1989. The band had emerged from the Sunset Strip to become one of the biggest acts going and Dr. Feelgood was the continuation of a well-earned momentum in the '80s. The band served up five big singles from the record including the title track, the adrenaline-fueled "Kickstart My Heart," the ballad "Without You" and rocking jams such as "Don't Go Away Mad" and "Same Ol' Situation." The album topped the Billboard charts and went on to achieve six times platinum status.

It was quite the opposite end of the spectrum for Nine Inch Nails, but it didn't take long for Trent Reznor to put the industrial-tinged upstarts on the map with their debut album, Pretty Hate Machine. This danceable doom and gloom record seemed to connect with many and offered just a hint of the brilliance to come with standouts such as "Head Like a Hole," "Down In It," and angst-ridden "Terrible Lie," the driving "Sin" and the achingly powerful "Something I Can Never Have." The album peaked at No. 75, but it was one of the more influential debuts of its time. It's gone on to achieve triple-platinum status.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each record. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

