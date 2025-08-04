VOTE: Better 1991 Rock Epic – Guns N’ Roses’ ‘November Rain’ vs. Metallica’s ‘The Unforgiven’

The year 1991 was a spectacular one for both Guns N' Roses and Metallica and this week we're pairing up two of their biggest hits to determine the greatest rock epic of 1991. Will it be Guns N' Roses' grand "November Rain" and Metallica's maudlin "The Unforgiven" that takes the title in this week's Chuck's Fight Club from Loudwire Nights?

Though appearing on the Use Your Illusion I album in 1991, Guns N' Roses held "November Rain" as a single until early 1992. But it didn't take long for this epic power ballad to catch fire. The soaring, nearly 9 minute number was an instant hit thanks to its corresponding cinematic music video. The song hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 15 for the Mainstream Rock chart. It's left an indelible imprint as one of the standout tracks from the Use Your Illusion records.

Speaking of power ballads, "The Unforgiven" faced the impossible challenge of following Metallica's iconic standout "Enter Sandman." But the song held its own, becoming both a radio and MTV hit in the process. The melancholic song rose to No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was a Top 10 Mainstream Rock hit back in 1991. And it was such a popular song amongst the band that they've since given the song two creative sequels.

