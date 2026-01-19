Who was the better 2000s-era supergroup — Audioslave or Velvet Revolver? That's the big debate this week on Chuck's Fight Club as part of the Loudwire Nights radio show and as usual, you get to have the final say.

Audioslave answered the question of what's next for member of two of the '90s biggest bands. Rage Against the Machine had essentially gone on hiatus after 2000's Renegades album, but guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford and drummer Brad Wilk still had plenty musically to say. Seeking a new outlet, they pulled in Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell for three studio albums, each hitting the Top 10, and yielding such standout tracks as "Like a Stone," "Cochise," "Show Me How to Live," "Be Yourself," "Doesn't Remind Me" and "Original Fire" among others.

Velvet Revolver became the vehicle that reunited ex-Guns N' Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum after their respective exits from the group. The band pulled in Wasted Youth guitarist Dave Kushner and found their voice in the newly free Scott Weiland after Stone Temple Pilots went on hiatus. The band stuck together through a pair of albums, including the chart-topping debut Contraband. A string of rock radio hits followed including "Slither," "Fall to Pieces," "Dirty Little Thing," "She Builds Quick Machines," "The Last Fight" and "Set Me Free." Inner turmoil and an STP reunion offer essentially ended the band at two records, but it was a powerful entity while it lasted.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both bands on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked group will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

