What are some bands that feature all but one member of a previous band?

Band breakups can be pretty complex situations. Sometimes they're caused by a specific event or problem, and other times, they're the result of a lot of tension that had built up over time. Incompatibilities between the members of the group tend to be the cause of the latter dynamic.

Throughout history, there have been times in bands where it was just one musician who wasn't getting along with the rest, and the others still wanted to continue playing music together. Thus, all of the members — aside from the one — left and formed a new group together so that they could do so.

That isn't to say that these break-ups were anyone's fault in particular, it was just a matter of an incompatibility at one point or another.

To highlight this very interesting scenario, we compiled a list of bands that feature all but one member of a previous band. To clarify what the conditions are for a group to fit this list, we'll provide one example that works and one that doesn't.

The first would be New Order, which fits the description. After Ian Curtis died by suicide, the remaining members of Joy Division decided to carry on with a new band name: New Order. They've had some lineup changes over the years, but when the group was formed, it featured all of the members of Joy Division except for Curtis.

An example that seems similar but does not fit would be Velvet Revolver. Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum formed Velvet Revolver together without Axl Rose years after they each left Guns N' Roses, but they didn't bring a rhythm guitarist, such as Izzy Stradlin or Gilby Clarke, with them.

Instead, they brought in Dave Kushner, who was not previously in GN'R, in addition to Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots.

Now that the limitations are more clearly defined, keep reading to see which other bands made the list in addition to New Order.

9 Bands Featuring All But One Member of a Previous Band Sometimes bands break up, but most of the members want to keep making music together. These bands feature all but one member of a previous band. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

