VOTE: Better Rush Album – ‘Rush’ vs. ‘Clockwork Angels’

The Rush love continues this week as we pit the band's first (Rush) and final (Clockwork Angels) albums against each other to determine which is the better of the two. It's essentially the "how it started / how it's going" debate right here on the Loudwire Nights radio show for this week's Chuck's Fight Club.

In one corner, we've got Rush's self-titled album. These fresh-faced Canadians were just arriving on the scene in 1974 and Neil Peart hadn't even joined the band yet. But they did record and release one of their enduring songs "Working Man" on the debut. The album also features "Finding My Way" and "In the Mood" that were both released as singles and helped pave the path to future stardom. The album peaked at No. 105 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

In the other corner, we've got 2012's Clockwork Angels. Released a year prior to their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, the album finds the band still near the top of their game. Both "Caravan" and "Headlong Flight" received plenty of attention, while songs such as "The Wreckers," "The Anarchist" and "The Garden" helped flesh out what was a solid listen. The record peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked record will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET.