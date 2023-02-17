Between the Buried and Me to Use Guitar Backing Track on Tour, Dustie Waring Issues Statement

Between the Buried and Me's Dustie Waring will be heard, but not seen on the band's upcoming tour of Europe. The guitarist revealed the news to fans via social media, explaining that a lingering injury has required some time off and that he'll be "resolving" the issue during the break.

Also within his message to fans, Waring revealed that while he won't be playing the shows, he has pre-recorded all of his guitar parts for the tour so that fans will still hear the music as it was intended, albeit without a replacement in place onstage to perform it. Waring's statement on the matter can be read below.

BTFAM, Popping in to let you all know that I've had to make a very hard decision to stay home during this tour to prioritize my health and work on resolving a long time injury. I pre-recorded my parts for the setlist so, you won't see me, but you'll hear me. The guys have worked very hard to put together an absolutely ripping setlist so I'd encourage you to catch a show or two. Looking forward to seeing you all again soon. - Dustie

Between the Buried and Me will return to the road next week, kicking off a European tour leg Feb. 21 in Hamburg, Germany. The "Island in Limbo" tour will then continue, dipping into the U.K. as well for some shows, before coming to an end April 5 in Goteberg, Sweden. At present, the only other show on their 2023 itinerary is an appearance Sept. 22 at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama.

You can get your tickets to see Between the Buried and Me here.