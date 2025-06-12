Between the Buried and Me Announce First Album Without Dustie Waring in 20 Years

Between the Buried and Me just announced their first album without longtime guitarist Dustie Waring in 20 years.

The record, titled The Blue Nowhere, will be out Sept. 12 and marks their first release on InsideOutMusic. It'll also be their first album without Waring since 2003's The Silent Circus. The first record Waring played on was Alaska, which came out in 2005.

The band didn't say address where Waring currently stands in the album details, but a new press photo of the group shows them as a quartet and Waring is absent.

Vocalist Tommy Rogers said The Blue Nowhere "exists in a world that’s not tied to a storyline. It’s more about a feeling, where the songs live for me," and described the subject matter as "journal entries, fleeting and introspective thoughts – chaotic at times, depending on the music.”

In addition to sharing the album details, the band debut the song "Things We Tell Ourselves In The Dark.”

"The song deals with the dark cloud that is ego, so I tried to vocally approach it with a different kind of confidence than normal, almost like a pop song… even though it takes you down crazy avenues, you can sit back and sing along," Rogers explained of the track.

What Happened With Dustie Waring?

In May of 2023, Between the Buried and Me issued a statement revealing that Waring would not join the band on their tour that year due to sexual assault claims that were made against the guitarist online.

Waring responded to the allegations shortly after on his social media, denying that he'd ever "acted without consent" or "taken advantage of anyone." His lawyer shared another statement on his behalf in June, which further refuted the accusations.

That September, Waring returned to the stage with Between the Buried and Me. The guitarist's lawyer issued another statement upon his live return, asserting that Waring "maintained his innocence regarding the false allegations against him."

The following April, Waring shared a legal document from his lawyer to his Instagram story which stated that the band had split with the guitarist and complications had arose regarding the band's LLC operating agreement.

They had embarked on another tour without Waring around the time, and thus, the guitarist was considering legal action against his former bandmates for "unlawfully" excluding him from earning profits from the tour.

Loudwire reached out to Between the Buried and Me's team for comment on Waring's apparent exit from the recording lineup.

Between the Buried and Me, The Blue Nowhere Album Art + Track Listing

1. Things We Tell Ourselves in the Dark

2. God Terror

3. Absent Thereafter

4. Pause

5. Door #3

6. Mirador Uncoil

7. Psychomanteum

8. Slow Paranoia

9. The Blue Nowhere

10. Beautifully Human

Between the Buried and Me, 'Things We Tell Ourselves in the Dark'