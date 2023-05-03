Dustie Waring, a guitarist in Between the Buried and Me, won't join the group on their upcoming tour, according to the band. Waring, a longtime member of the prog-metal act, faces accusations of sexual assault that emerged anonymously on Reddit, according to Lambgoat. Waring has responded, denying the accusations.

On May 2, Between the Buried and Me shared a message that succinctly said, "Dustie Waring will not be performing on the Parallax 2: Future Sequence Tour. We will have a sessions guitarist filling in."

[Content Warning: Rape] The anonymous accuser's graphic claims — they begin, "Dustie Waring, a monster who is 12 years my senior, raped and impregnated me" — can be read in full here.

Waring responded in a May 2 statement posted on Instagram, per Metal Injection. "I have recently been made aware of allegations from 5 years ago which were posted this weekend on Reddit," the guitarist said.

Waring continued, "I do not condone non-consensual sex and have never acted without consent in any part of my private life or maliciously taken advantage of anyone. These allegations have come as a complete shock, having dedicated my life to being of service to people that need help in many forms of recovery."

Waring added, "I will therefore be taking some time to spend with my family to focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety, which will include sitting out the Parallax II tour. With the exception of this statement, I will be dealing with this matter privately with my bandmates and discussing any future action with my lawyer in order to protect myself and my family."

Before Waring's statement, a representative said, "Dustie Waring of BTBAM/Glass Casket is aware of the allegations and working on a statement that is both sensitive to victims of sexual assault but also sufficiently communicates their adamant denial."

Glass Gasket is Waring's black metal side project with Between the Buried and Me drummer Blake Richardson. The Parallax II: Future Sequence is Between the Buried and Me's 2012 album.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, please contact RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) at 1-800-656-HOPE (1-800-656-4673).

Between the Buried and Me Statement on Dustie Waring - May 2

