Between the Buried and Me played their first show with Dustie Waring over the weekend at Furnace Fest, which marked his return to the stage months after rape allegations were made against him. The guitarist's lawyer has since issued a new statement on his return.

In late April, an anonymous individual accused Waring of rape in a post on Reddit. A few days later, Between the Buried and Me announced that Waring would not be part of their Parallax 2: Future Sequence tour, which took place throughout June and July. Waring then posted a statement on his social media addressing the allegations, and denied that he'd ever engaged in non-consensual sex.

"I will therefore be taking some time to spend with my family to focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety, which will include sitting out the Parallax II tour. With the exception of this statement, I will be dealing with this matter privately with my bandmates and discussing any future action with my lawyer in order to protect myself and my family," he added.

Between the Buried and Me recruited guitarist Tristan Auman to fill in for Waring during the tour. However, it appears that Waring is back in their touring lineup after their performance with him yesterday. The guitarist's lawyer, Chad Diamond, Esq., provided a statement to MetalSucks earlier today.

“Mr. Waring has always maintained his innocence regarding the false allegations against him. He has met those accusations head-on with the truth, and the facts speak for themselves. He has put this unfortunate situation behind him and is thrilled to finally get back to making music.”

Neither Waring nor the band have provided any additional comment on the matter, however Waring shared some videos from their Furnace Fest set on his Instagram story today.

See footage of Waring playing with the band at Furnace Fest below.

Between the Buried and Me (Furnace Fest 2023)

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, please contact RAINN at 1-800-656-4673.