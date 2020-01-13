Between the Buried and Me Announce 2020 Tour, Will Play ‘The Great Misdirect’ in Full

Between the Buried and Me have announced a massive 2020 North American tour, where they will perform their 2009 album, The Great Misdirect, in full. BTBAM will play two sets each night, bringing a collection of fan favorites to compliment the 60-minute Misdirect.

Following the cultish success of Colors in 2007, Between the Buried and Me doubled down on their prog influences with The Great Misdirect, daring fans to join them on an adventurous and moody record. Misdirect was another important movement for BTBAM, who would capitalize on their prog mastery once again on 2012’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence.

BTBAM’s 2020 North American tour will visit 30 cities and deliver 60 full sets, beginning May 9 in Richmond, Va and concluding June 19 in Charlotte, N.C. Tickets for the “evening-with” tour, meaning no support acts will join BTBAM, will go on sale Jan. 17 at 10AM local time.

Check out the full list of dates below and click here to grab tickets.

Between the Buried and Me 2020 U.S. Tour

May 09 - Richmond, Va. @ The Canal

May 10 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

May 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

May 13 - New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre

May 14 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

May 15 - Millvale, Pa. @ Mr Smalls Theatre

May 16 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick

May 17 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

May 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

May 20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Studio B at Skyway Theatre

May 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

May 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

May 25 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Imperial Vancouver

May 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

May 27- Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

May 29 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

May 31 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Country Club

June 01 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Amp

June 02 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

June 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

June 05 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

June 06 - Houston, Texas @ Studio at Warehouse Live

June 08 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

June 09 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room

June 11 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

June 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade - Hell

June 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

June 15 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

June 16 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre Theatre

June 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ Fairmount Theatre

June 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground