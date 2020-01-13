Between the Buried and Me Announce 2020 Tour, Will Play ‘The Great Misdirect’ in Full
Between the Buried and Me have announced a massive 2020 North American tour, where they will perform their 2009 album, The Great Misdirect, in full. BTBAM will play two sets each night, bringing a collection of fan favorites to compliment the 60-minute Misdirect.
Following the cultish success of Colors in 2007, Between the Buried and Me doubled down on their prog influences with The Great Misdirect, daring fans to join them on an adventurous and moody record. Misdirect was another important movement for BTBAM, who would capitalize on their prog mastery once again on 2012’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence.
BTBAM’s 2020 North American tour will visit 30 cities and deliver 60 full sets, beginning May 9 in Richmond, Va and concluding June 19 in Charlotte, N.C. Tickets for the “evening-with” tour, meaning no support acts will join BTBAM, will go on sale Jan. 17 at 10AM local time.
Check out the full list of dates below and click here to grab tickets.
Between the Buried and Me 2020 U.S. Tour
May 09 - Richmond, Va. @ The Canal
May 10 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
May 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
May 13 - New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre
May 14 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
May 15 - Millvale, Pa. @ Mr Smalls Theatre
May 16 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick
May 17 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
May 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
May 20 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Studio B at Skyway Theatre
May 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
May 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
May 25 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Imperial Vancouver
May 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
May 27- Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
May 29 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
May 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom
May 31 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Country Club
June 01 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Amp
June 02 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
June 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger
June 05 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
June 06 - Houston, Texas @ Studio at Warehouse Live
June 08 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
June 09 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
June 11 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
June 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade - Hell
June 13 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
June 15 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House
June 16 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre Theatre
June 17 - Montreal, Quebec @ Fairmount Theatre
June 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
