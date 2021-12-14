Between the Buried and Me Book 2022 Tour Dates With Car Bomb

Between the Buried and Me will return to the road in early 2022 for a headlining North American tour with Car Bomb. The tour will likely be BTBAM’s first to play a greater selection of material from their 2021 album, Colors II.

BTBAM brought “Fix the Error” on their 2021 tour, which celebrated the band’s 21st anniversary. After one set comprised of songs from BTBAM’s career, the band played The Great Misdirect in full, plus “White Walls” as a closer.

The 2022 gigs will be Car Bomb’s first tour back from the COVID-19 pandemic, finally giving the mathcore band a chance to showcase their material from 2019’s Mordial.

The tour will begin Feb. 22 in Asheville, N.C., loop around North America and end March 31 in Columbia, S.C. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 17 at 10AM local time. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Between the Buried and Me 2022 North American Tour with Car Bomb:

Feb 22 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel⁣

Feb 24 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27 ⁣

Feb 25 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC⁣

Feb 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ *venue tbd⁣

Feb 27 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents⁣

Feb 28 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground⁣

Mar 01 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial⁣

Mar 02 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre⁣

Mar 04 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room⁣

Mar 05 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall⁣

Mar 06 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts⁣

Mar 08 - Detroit, Mich. @ Crofoot⁣

Mar 09 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation⁣

Mar 10 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's⁣

Mar 11 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's⁣

Mar 12 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman⁣

Mar 13 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cains⁣

Mar 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit⁣

Mar 16 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater⁣

Mar 18 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst⁣

Mar 19 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theater⁣

Mar 20 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory⁣

Mar 21 - Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole⁣

Mar 23 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's⁣

Mar 25 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues⁣

Mar 26 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall⁣

Mar 28 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA⁣

Mar 29 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn⁣

Mar 30 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre⁣

Mar 31 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate⁣