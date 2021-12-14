Between the Buried and Me Book 2022 Tour Dates With Car Bomb
Between the Buried and Me will return to the road in early 2022 for a headlining North American tour with Car Bomb. The tour will likely be BTBAM’s first to play a greater selection of material from their 2021 album, Colors II.
BTBAM brought “Fix the Error” on their 2021 tour, which celebrated the band’s 21st anniversary. After one set comprised of songs from BTBAM’s career, the band played The Great Misdirect in full, plus “White Walls” as a closer.
The 2022 gigs will be Car Bomb’s first tour back from the COVID-19 pandemic, finally giving the mathcore band a chance to showcase their material from 2019’s Mordial.
The tour will begin Feb. 22 in Asheville, N.C., loop around North America and end March 31 in Columbia, S.C. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 17 at 10AM local time. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Between the Buried and Me 2022 North American Tour with Car Bomb:
Feb 22 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
Feb 24 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Feb 25 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC
Feb 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ *venue tbd
Feb 27 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents
Feb 28 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
Mar 01 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial
Mar 02 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre
Mar 04 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room
Mar 05 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
Mar 06 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
Mar 08 - Detroit, Mich. @ Crofoot
Mar 09 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation
Mar 10 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
Mar 11 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
Mar 12 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman
Mar 13 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cains
Mar 15 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Mar 16 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
Mar 18 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Catalyst
Mar 19 - Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theater
Mar 20 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory
Mar 21 - Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole
Mar 23 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's
Mar 25 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
Mar 26 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall
Mar 28 - Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
Mar 29 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
Mar 30 - Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre
Mar 31 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate