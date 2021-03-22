Between the Buried and Me Announce Summer 2021 North American Anniversary Tour
Between the Buried and Me have announced a North American tour for the summer of 2021, which will commemorate their 21st anniversary. The run was originally set for last year, but was canceled due to the pandemic.
"We are finally getting the go ahead to take our 20 year anniversary tour on the road!" the band wrote in a social media post. "We know you all will have questions, but please bear with us as we work through the process of opening all of this up again... The best way to ensure this tour comes to reality is to keep wearing your masks, get the vaccine and hang tight as we get past this thing!"
As also noted in the announcement, some of the venues have changed since the original tour route that was announced last year, and some cities have been added to the run. Refunds will be available for ticket holders who aren't able to make it to the new dates.
Each show will contain two performances — a "career-spanning setlist" and a full performance of their 2009 album The Great Misdirect. See the itinerary below, and buy tickets here.
Between the Buried and Me 2021 North American Tour Dates
Aug. 03 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
Aug. 04 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Aug. 05 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA
Aug. 06 - Washington D.C. @ Black Cat
Aug. 08 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
Aug. 09 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramcery Theatre
Aug. 10 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
Aug. 11 - Montreal, Quebec City @ Bronson Centre
Aug. 13 - Ottowa, Ontario @ Fairmount Theatre
Aug. 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
Aug. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls
Aug. 16 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland
Aug. 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick
Aug. 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House
Aug. 20 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Aug. 21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Studio B at Skyway Theatre
Aug. 22 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada
Aug. 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Aug. 25 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ the Complex
Aug. 27 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Aug. 28 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Imperial
Aug. 29 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
Aug. 31 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Sept. 1 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Grove Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram
Sept. 3 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Country Club
Sept. 4 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent
Sept. 6 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Sept. 7 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box
Sept. 8 - Houston, Texas @ Rise
Sept. 10 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl
Sept. 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Sept. 12 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ the Culture Room
Sept. 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
Sept. 16 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
Sept. 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground