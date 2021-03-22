Between the Buried and Me have announced a North American tour for the summer of 2021, which will commemorate their 21st anniversary. The run was originally set for last year, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

"We are finally getting the go ahead to take our 20 year anniversary tour on the road!" the band wrote in a social media post. "We know you all will have questions, but please bear with us as we work through the process of opening all of this up again... The best way to ensure this tour comes to reality is to keep wearing your masks, get the vaccine and hang tight as we get past this thing!⁣"

As also noted in the announcement, some of the venues have changed since the original tour route that was announced last year, and some cities have been added to the run. Refunds will be available for ticket holders who aren't able to make it to the new dates.

Each show will contain two performances — a "career-spanning setlist" and a full performance of their 2009 album The Great Misdirect. See the itinerary below, and buy tickets here.

Between the Buried and Me 2021 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 03 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

Aug. 04 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Aug. 05 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

Aug. 06 - Washington D.C. @ Black Cat

Aug. 08 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

Aug. 09 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramcery Theatre

Aug. 10 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Aug. 11 - Montreal, Quebec City @ Bronson Centre

Aug. 13 - Ottowa, Ontario @ Fairmount Theatre

Aug. 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Aug. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls

Aug. 16 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland

Aug. 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ Magic Stick

Aug. 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House

Aug. 20 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Aug. 21 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Studio B at Skyway Theatre

Aug. 22 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada

Aug. 23 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Aug. 25 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ the Complex

Aug. 27 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Aug. 28 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Imperial

Aug. 29 - Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

Aug. 31 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Sept. 1 - Garden Grove, Calif. @ Garden Grove Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram

Sept. 3 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Country Club

Sept. 4 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent

Sept. 6 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Sept. 7 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

Sept. 8 - Houston, Texas @ Rise

Sept. 10 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl

Sept. 11 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Sept. 12 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ the Culture Room

Sept. 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Sept. 16 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Sept. 17 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground