Between the Buried and Me’s ‘Revolution in Limbo’ Sets High Expectations for ‘Colors II’
Prog metal icons Between the Buried and Me will release Colors II, the sequel to their 2007 cult classic, in late August and the band has just offered up another preview of what's to come with the second single, "Revolution in Limbo."
The song comes on the heels of "Fix the Error," which featured a trio of guest drummers, setting expectations for the sequel album quite high.
"Revolution in Limbo," which appears third on the Colors II track listing and precedes "Fix the Error," is a nine-minute, full-tilt prog odyssey which underscores BTBAM's knack for crafting epic, cinematic metal and expert ability to blend a wide swath of influences into one cohesive sound.
"Colors was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement. We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career," guitarist Paul Waggoner reflected, looking back at the critical point in the group's career.
"This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were cancelled due to the pandemic, we were like, ‘We’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good’. We had to do something next level," he added.
Colors II is set for an Aug. 20 release on Sumerian Records and pre-orders can be placed here.
Between the Buried and Me, "Revolution in Limbo" Lyrics
We didn’t live, we only existed
Undo the worker
The corporate vice turned inside out
Exposed for what it truly is
The horizon has just met the sun
The days and nights have folded into one
(Waiting a lifetime)
Over and over
Day in day out
Monotonous drought
The sights and sounds are all the same
The smell of morning enters a declining brain
One more step out of this door
One more step to end this life
We feel no more
Rinse, repeat
Rinse, repeat
We are superior
Drench yourself in our word
Keep your eyes to the floor
Follow the repressive maze
Keep your eyes to the floor
A city built on pain
Drench yourself in our ideas
Over and over
Day in day out
Monotonous drought
We didn’t live
We only existed
Top of the morning to you
Keep your eyes to the floor
Follow the dotted lines
A maze created for productivity
For us, for them
A city built on your pain
Cranes hanging your lifeless bodies
The colors painting the canvas of our ancestors
A city built on your pain
Cranes hanging your lifeless bodies
The colors painting the canvas of our ancestors
Lost invitation
The sights and sounds are all the same
The smell of morning enters a declining brain
Color the city of hurt
We creak and sway with every turn
The shouting minds whisper
Don’t sit long
Old habits turn the line of the vultures
Looking to collapse the position
Peaking through, year after year
They see your only weakness, and today they will start their feast
A city built on your loss
Obsessive to the point of panic
You pushed your lifeline away
Drift off into other lives
A lost memory
The city, they shine their production
We’ve followed a contorted maze
Stacking the kingdom in rubble
Choking our failures again… and again… and again
Age defeats, age defiles
Your last breath tastes so sweet
We are not meant to survive here
We must move along
Calling unto our dwellings
We rot alone
Age defeats, age defiles
Your last breath tastes so sweet
We are not meant to survive here
We must move along
Calling unto our dwellings…
Over and over
Day in day out
Monotonous drought
We didn’t live
We only existed