Between the Buried and Me’s ‘Revolution in Limbo’ Sets High Expectations for ‘Colors II’

Prog metal icons Between the Buried and Me will release Colors II, the sequel to their 2007 cult classic, in late August and the band has just offered up another preview of what's to come with the second single, "Revolution in Limbo."

The song comes on the heels of "Fix the Error," which featured a trio of guest drummers, setting expectations for the sequel album quite high.

"Revolution in Limbo," which appears third on the Colors II track listing and precedes "Fix the Error," is a nine-minute, full-tilt prog odyssey which underscores BTBAM's knack for crafting epic, cinematic metal and expert ability to blend a wide swath of influences into one cohesive sound.

Read the lyrics and listen to the new song toward the bottom of the page.

"Colors was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement. We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career," guitarist Paul Waggoner reflected, looking back at the critical point in the group's career.

"This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were cancelled due to the pandemic, we were like, ‘We’ve got to write a record, and it’s got to be good’. We had to do something next level," he added.

Colors II is set for an Aug. 20 release on Sumerian Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

Between the Buried and Me, "Revolution in Limbo" Lyrics

We didn’t live, we only existed

Undo the worker

The corporate vice turned inside out

Exposed for what it truly is

The horizon has just met the sun

The days and nights have folded into one (Waiting a lifetime)

Over and over

Day in day out

Monotonous drought The sights and sounds are all the same

The smell of morning enters a declining brain

One more step out of this door

One more step to end this life

We feel no more Rinse, repeat

Rinse, repeat

We are superior

Drench yourself in our word Keep your eyes to the floor

Follow the repressive maze

Keep your eyes to the floor

A city built on pain

Drench yourself in our ideas Over and over

Day in day out

Monotonous drought

We didn’t live

We only existed Top of the morning to you

Keep your eyes to the floor

Follow the dotted lines

A maze created for productivity

For us, for them A city built on your pain

Cranes hanging your lifeless bodies The colors painting the canvas of our ancestors

A city built on your pain

Cranes hanging your lifeless bodies The colors painting the canvas of our ancestors

Lost invitation The sights and sounds are all the same

The smell of morning enters a declining brain

Color the city of hurt

We creak and sway with every turn

The shouting minds whisper Don’t sit long

Old habits turn the line of the vultures

Looking to collapse the position

Peaking through, year after year

They see your only weakness, and today they will start their feast A city built on your loss

Obsessive to the point of panic

You pushed your lifeline away

Drift off into other lives

A lost memory The city, they shine their production

We’ve followed a contorted maze

Stacking the kingdom in rubble

Choking our failures again… and again… and again Age defeats, age defiles

Your last breath tastes so sweet We are not meant to survive here

We must move along

Calling unto our dwellings

We rot alone Age defeats, age defiles

Your last breath tastes so sweet We are not meant to survive here

We must move along

Calling unto our dwellings… Over and over

Day in day out

Monotonous drought

We didn’t live

We only existed

Between the Buried and Me, "Revolution in Limbo"