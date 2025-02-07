Who's the biggest rockstar of different rock subgenres?

Earlier this week, we covered the final results of Pubity's Greatest Rockstar of All Time fan-voted tournament that took place on their Instagram. It was a bracket tournament, and followers were encouraged to vote on the page's Instagram Stories to determine the greatest rockstar of all time.

Elvis Presley won, unsurprisingly, but some of the brackets seemed a little bit unfair, as musicians from different calibers and eras were pinned against each other. This made us think about who we'd pick as some of the greatest rockstars of all time.

There are countless rock and metal musicians who have become iconic due to their success and influence on younger generations of artists, so this was a really tough one. Thus, we decided to break it down by different subgenres of rock — British rock, classic rock, grunge, pop-punk and so on.

READ MORE: Billboard Names Biggest Rock Band of 21st Century

For now, we included 11 different subgenres, but plan to add more overtime. And before you freak out, we intend to make a similar list featuring the biggest stars from different metal subgenres. So no, Ozzy Osbourne and James Hetfield aren't on this list. Stay tuned for that one.

Check out who we picked as the rockstar for each subgenre of rock below, and why.

The Biggest Rockstar of 11 Different Rock Subgenres If we had to pick one rock musician to hail as the quintessential rockstar of different rock subgenres, these would be it. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner