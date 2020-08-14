Mastodon, Lamb of God + More Featured on ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Soundtrack

The moment has finally come — the official motion picture soundtrack for Bill & Ted Face the Music, which will be released on Aug. 28, has finally been unveiled. Among the 13 tracks are contributions from Mastodon, Lamb of God, Weezer and more, with Weezer's "Beginning of the End" (Wyld Stallyns edit) being the first to be released.

Mastodon, who recently debuted their fiery new song "Fallen Torches," contributed the new song "Rufus Lives" while Lamb of God offered up "The Death of Us."

In the third installment of the Bill & Ted movie franchise, which is the first addition since 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, middle-aged pals William "Bill" S. Preston, Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan receive a warning from a visitor from the future that they have 78 minutes to write a song that will save the world.

They get some help from old friends and family members, as well as famous musicians in their quest.

Listen to the new Weezer song below and view the complete soundtrack details further down the page.

Weezer, "Beginning of the End" (Wyld Stallyns Edit)

Bill & Ted Face the Music: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Artwork + Track Listing

Universal Music Group

01. Big Black Delta, "Lost in Time"

02. Alec Wigdahl, "Big Red Balloon"

03. Weezer, "Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)"

04. Cold War Kids, "Story Of Our Lives"

05. Mastodon, "Rufus Lives"

06. Big Black Delta, "Circuits Of Time"

07. Poorstacy, "Darkest Night"

08. Lamb of God, "The Death Of Us"

09. Fidlar, "Breaker"

10. Culture Wars, "Leave Me Alone"

11. Blame My Youth, "Right Where You Belong"

12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah), "Face The Music"

13. Wyld Stallyns, "That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1"

Bill & Ted Face the Music Official Movie Trailer