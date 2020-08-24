Bill & Ted Want Your Best Air Guitar Shred on TikTok

Bill & Ted know how to shred, with or without a guitar. Now they want to see what you've got, asking fans to participate in the #ShredWithBillAndTed challenge.

As we saw in the previous two films, Bill & Ted love to celebrate with their own air guitar salute. Now Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have invited fans to deliver this best guitar solo and upload it to the popular social network TikTok.

Will you be excellent or deliver something most heinous? We'll have to wait and see what kind of solo you provide. The pair are using the hashtag #ShredWithBillAndTed, so be sure to include that when you upload your video. Watch the pair below discussing the challenge while a bit of Weezer's "Beginning of the End" plays in the background.

Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives this Friday (Aug. 28), both in theaters and on demand. Check out a trailer for the film below.

Bill & Ted Face the Music Official Movie Trailer