Goth is trendy, at least when it comes to home decorating. An interior design style called "whimsigoth" is having a moment as homeowners are choosing the dark side, but with a slight twist.

What Is Whimsigoth?

The term is credited to Evan Collins giving nods to both whimsical and goth styles. "Dark spaces that are injected with humor and a bit of mystery are the essence of whimsigoth," HouseBeautiful.com wrote about the trend.

But it's not like the mashup of the two styles is a new thing. The whimsigoth mentality has been around since the 1980s. It just never got a proper name until recent years.

"This aesthetic existed primarily from the late 1980s to the mid 1990s, contemporaneous with the peak popularity of gothic-inspired pop/rock music, Tim Burton and the graphic design work of Margo Chase, Vrontikis, and a bit of Vaughan Oliver," Collins opined on Are.na.

Like many trends that make a return these days, you can thank TikTok for brining back the whimsigoth vibes.

How To Decorate Whimsigoth

There is a major difference between gothic decor and the whimsigoth aesthetic.

If you're decorating with a gothic style, your home should have a serious tone with dark wood and fixtures. Whimsigoth slightly borrows from that but also leans into adding playful accents.

"This aesthetic is all about embracing knickknacks and personal touches," Architectural Digest says. The outlet suggests incorporating the following to reach maximum whimsigoth:

Crystals

Vintage trinkets

Unusual sculptures

Dried flowers and branches

You also can go modern or retro whimsigoth with your design. Modern is the little more understated choice of the two.

Retro, on the other hand, relies on items featuring gold celestial elements that were popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

How To Dress Whimsigoth

Whimsigoth isn't just a way to decorate your home. You can actually incorporate it into other aspects of your life including your clothes and makeup.

Those looking to dress whimsigoth should explore dark tones with slight touches of light blues and gold. It's kind of looks like a modern witch was staying over at a fairy's house and needed to borrow a shirt to wear out that night.

Much of the same color choices apply when going for a whimsigoth makeup style. Black eyeliner helps offset metallic dark blue eye shadow. The blue pops when paired with dark clothes and shadowy lipstick tone.

