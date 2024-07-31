Foo Fighters currently have a few days off between shows, so Dave Grohl has taken the down time to learn the viral "Apple" TikTok dance with his daughter Harper.

"Apple" is a song by pop singer Charli XCX from her latest album Brat, which just came out in June. TikToker Kelley Heyer came up with a dance to the track a few days after Brat was released and her video has since amassed over one million views.

“The rhythm in Apple made me want to dance in a certain way,” Heyer said [via The Guardian]. “I basically woke up, stood in front of a mirror and took everything from the lyrics... It’s a song about generational trauma, and I turned it into a TikTok dance."

The moves even caught the attention of Charli XCX, and she recorded a clip emulating the dance herself. Everyone's seemingly doing it — big influencers, Stephen Colbert and now, Grohl.

The rocker performed the dance while sitting at a table as Harper stood behind him. Her video has garnered over 1.3 million views at press time and a lot of hilarious comments from fans.

"Your dad kinda looks like the drummer guy from Nirvana," someone wrote.

"We got apple dance with Dave Grohl before GTA 6," another joked.

It's officially a brat summer for Dave Grohl. Check out the clip below.

Foo Fighters' next performance will be this Saturday, Aug. 3 in Denver, Colorado. They have a handful of shows left for the year, so maybe we'll get to see Grohl bust out his dance moves onstage.

See the rest of Foo Fighters' 2024 tour dates on their website.