Has Ronnie Radke Been Suspended From Instagram (Again)?

In a new video on social media, Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke claimed that he was suspended from Instagram again, and suggested that the platform has something against him.

Radke shared a video on TikTok yesterday (Aug. 16) discussing the matter, saying that this is the second account he's had that has been "ultimately suspended." He posted a screenshot of an Instagram appeal submission page that reads, "Your account is not visible to people on Instagram, and you can't use it."

The vocalist asserted that he has "no idea" what he did to cause Instagram to suspend him from the platform, insisting that he doesn't "post naked pictures," but rather creates entertaining content and engages with his fans.

"I have a feeling these devs at Instagram have it out for me," he declared. "It's kind of ironic since this is the biggest my band and me has ever been, and I got these social media accounts going out of their way to try to silence me."

Radke added that he's not a political person, so he doesn't discuss anything on his platforms that would relate to politics or the upcoming Presidential Election.

READ MORE: Who Is Ronnie Radke Calling Out in Falling in Reverse's New Song 'NO FEAR'?

Thus, the rocker created a new Instagram account, in hopes that he can continue using the platform without interruption. See the TikTok video below, and follow his new Instagram here.

"Apparently it's a crime to be totally awesome," a fan commented on the video. "Keep being real Ronnie, you're real and haters hate."

"Bruh I literally changed my NHL player name to Ronnie Radke and EA gave me a two week band," someone else commented.

Rock Feed also shared a video on Instagram yesterday discussing Radke's apparent Instagram suspension, noting in the caption that it happened just days prior to Falling in Reverse's new album coming out.

"I think this is bad for rock in general, not just Falling in Reverse, because it's just gonna lead to stagnation. People are afraid to speak because they have to worry about some moderator taking issue with his account and then removing it," he said.

Falling in Reverse's new album Popular Monster is out today. The band's next performance is set for Sunday (Aug. 18) in Nampa, Idaho. See all of their upcoming 2024 dates on their website.