Who Is Ronnie Radke Calling Out in New Falling In Reverse Song ‘NO FEAR’?

Falling in Reverse's new album Popular Monster just dropped today (Aug. 16), and Ronnie Radke blatantly calls out another musician in the song "NO FEAR."

The record consists mainly of songs that have been released over the last five years, starting with the title track, which came out in late 2019. "Zombified," "Voices in My Head," their reimagined version of Papa Roach's "Last Resort," "Watch the World Burn" and "All My Life" featuring Jelly Roll followed.

Thus, four of the tracks are brand new — "Prequel," "Bad Guy," "Trigger Warning" and "NO FEAR." The latter of the bunch was very obviously directed at another musician. See a few lines from it below, and the full set at the bottom of the page [via Genius].

I don't mind when a band sees another success and gets inspired

It's the copying I cannot respect

And you can go to my label, my director, my producer

But you'll never get that magic at the level I do it

You motherfuckers keep on actin' like I never influenced an entire generation

I'm the antithesis to it

You went from rock to rap, but I did that first

You went from rap back to rock 'cause the rap didn't work, that's worse

You're acting like you never heard of me, homie

But everybody that I know, truly knows you're bologna

Who Was Radke Referring To?

Though Radke didn't name anyone outright in the song, he called out Motionless in White last September over their "Werewolf" video, and his arguments then sounded pretty familiar to his claims in the lyrics to "NO FEAR."

His biggest gripe with Motionless in White's video was that it showed frontman Chris Motionless turn into a werewolf in a similar way that Radke did in Falling in Reverse's "Popular Monster" video in 2019.

Radke posted a promo photo for one of Motionless in White's concerts and wrote on X, "I'm a popular popular Biter." The post drew criticism from fans, who noted that werewolves aren't new to rock and metal.

"Bro it’s the timing, of course people have done this, popular monster I turn into a werewolf, they went to the video director I use because of my video," Radke replied.

He asserted that he was told that when Motionless in White went to their video director, Jensen Noen, and asked to have a werewolf transformation scene, Noen said that Radke had already done that — but they insisted on it anyway.

"It’s not about it being doing 30 years ago," he continued. "It’s about the circumstance, the movie style tour admats it’s everything. I’m not the first to do anything but my ideas come from a real place I’m not hating man it’s just disheartening. I understand coincidences may happen but this ain’t that case. It’s a RIP."

Fallling in Reverse, 'NO FEAR' Lyrics

[Chorus]

Nowadays people are too afraid

'Cause saying what's on your mind's like stepping on a landmine

Nowadays people have gotten worse

I'm thinking we need to purge, 'cause the world's in a decline

Obsessed, everybody is stressed

Everybody's a slave, everybody's oppressed

Like nowadays people are too afraid

Of saying what's on your mind, 'cause the world's in a flatline

[Verse 1]

Yeah, they wanna call me a nuisance

Just becausе I'm not afraid of giving my two cents, it's stupid

They try to tell mе I'm ruthless

'Cause I respond back to all the rudeness you spit, it's abusive

I never claimed to be a rapper, you did

I never woke up and chose violence, it's useless

Homie, if the shoe fits, then prove it

You do a lot of talking, but you're not gonna do shit

My fuse lit, you just made my shit to-do list

When you push me past the point of no return, I'm ruthless

Like, "Oh, shit", I'm the Exorcist of music

'Cause I got so many fucking heads spinning, it's stupid

Like who's this? Bitch, I'm the one you excluded

You wanna talk about equality, but I'm not included

I think it's funny and ironic, and it's pretty amusing

You proved my whole point by this chorus I'm doing, it's like

[Chorus]

Nowadays people are too afraid

'Cause saying what's on your mind's like stepping on a landmine

Nowadays people have gotten worse

I'm thinking we need to purge, 'cause the world's in a decline

Obsessed, everybody is stressed

Everybody's a slave, everybody's oppressed

Like nowadays people are too afraid

Of saying what's on your mind, 'cause the world's in a flatline

[Verse 2]

And while we're on the subject of this

I got a couple things I wanna get off of my chest

I don't mind when a band sees another success and gets inspired

It's the copying I cannot respect

And you can go to my label, my director, my producer

But you'll never get that magic at the level I do it

You motherfuckers keep on actin' like I never influenced an entire generation

I'm the antithesis to it

You went from rock to rap, but I did that first

You went from rap back to rock 'cause the rap didn't work, that's worse

You're acting like you never heard of me, homie

But everybody that I know, truly knows you're bologna

And people throwin' accusations at me, knowin' it's phony

Just to get a reaction out me 'cause they're bored and they're lonely

If only I could've told what I know, being forty

To the younger me, then this would've been a different story, because

[Chorus]

Nowadays people are too afraid

'Cause saying what's on your mind's like stepping on a landmine

Nowadays people have gotten worse

I'm thinking we need to purge, 'cause the world's in a decline

Obsessed, everybody is stressed

Everybody's a slave, everybody's oppressed

Like nowadays people are too afraid

Of saying what's on your mind, 'cause the world's in a flatline

[Verse 3]

Suicidal thoughts got you tyin' knots

Got my rivals in denial 'til their fuckin' vitals stop

There ain't a single person on this fuckin' planet that can top

What I'm doin' with this music, I'm just waitin' for the drop, like

I, I'm just waitin' for that drop

Well, I wish a motherfucker would tell me when to stop

My tunnel vision's got me feelin' like I'm in a prison

Walls are closin' in on me and I'm sick and tired of livin' in it, ha

But every minute that I'm livin's like a mission

I'll admit it, but I'm grateful for that shit I'm given, ha

'Cause it turned me to a monster

I just keep on getting stronger, I'm not waiting any longer

Either conquer every genre like I'm Genghis Khan or chop you like a helicopter

Into sixty pieces like I'm Jeffrey Dahmer

[Outro]

I'm goin' insane

There's somethin' that's wrong with my brain (Brain, no)

I'm colder than a frozen lake (Damn)

Death is a heartbeat away

Don't take advice from that motherfuckin' antichrist

Back down, you don't wanna see the show (Show)

Bloodbath 'cause you reaping what you sow (Sow)

Think you know me, I promise you don't (No, no)

Step up, motherfucker, let's go (Ha, ha; woo)

And I know that you don't want the smoke (Ghost)

Fuck around, end up a ghost (Ghost)

Thinkin' you know me, you don't (Don't)

Fuck out my face and you won't (Won't)